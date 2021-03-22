Spurs back in touch with the top four

Spurs have jumped above Liverpool and are now just a point behind West Ham United, who earlier blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal.

Arsenal are now ninth, a point above Villa.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are through the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1982 after beating Manchester United 3-1.

Leicester will face Southampton for a place in the final at Wembley.

Chelsea have drawn Premier League leaders Manchester City in the other semi-final after the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-0.