Boxer Colan Caleb to begin Nauru’s Commonwealth Games campaign

Fighting in the Men’s 60kg Light Welterweight division, Caleb will go up against Jonas Junias from Namibia.

The fight is scheduled to start at 11pm (Nauru Time).

The second athlete to compete and in the same sport is the team’s flag bearer, Christon Amram.

The 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist will be fighting Australia's Charlie Senior in the Men's Featherweight 57kg.

Nauru team is comprised of 5 sporting federations with over 20 team members consisting of officials and athletes.