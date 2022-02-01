Adam Reynolds announced as new Broncos captain

The goal-kicking halfback with 231 NRL appearances to his name becomes the 13th player including inaugural NRLW skipper Ali Brigginshaw to be named permanent Captain as the Club enters its 35th season in the competition.

The 31-year-old joins Wally Lewis, Gene Miles, Allan Langer, Kevin Walters, Gorden Tallis, Darren Lockyer, Sam Thaiday, Corey Parker, Justin Hodges, Darius Boyd, Brigginshaw and Alex Glenn as those to have been named fulltime Broncos Captains.

Reynolds became a Bronco this season having captained the Rabbitohs to last year’s Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium, having finished 2021 as the NRL’s second-top point-scorer with 260 points.

Across a decade in First Grade, Reynolds has amassed 1,896 points including 860 goals, as well as making two State of Origin appearances for New South Wales in 2016.

But the father-of-four says being named Captain of the Broncos is one of the greatest highlights of his glittering career.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to lead this great club,” said Reynolds.