Taiwan’s Ambassador presents credentials to Nauru President

Ambassador Lin holds a Bachelor of Political Science Degree from the National Taiwan University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from RMIT University in Australia.

A statement from the Government Information Office said he is a seasoned diplomat with a vast experience in Foreign affairs.

Prior to his arrival in Nauru, Ambassador Lin was posted as the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Surabaya, Indonesia. Ambassador Lin succeeds Dean Hai-Long Wang who served in the role for over three years.

Ambassador Lin is the first foreign dignitary to present credentials in-person since the easing of Covid travel restrictions.

President Kun will receive six ambassadors today.

Nauru and Taiwan established diplomatic relations in 1980, but after a hiatus of three years re-established diplomatic relations in 2005.

Nauru is a staunch supporter of Taiwan on the international stage and the two countries enjoy a cordial and very close relationship based on mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.

