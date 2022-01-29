RON Hospital manages influenza outbreak in Nauru

The Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr. Lincoln Menda informed Nauru Media that despite the challenge, RON Hospital is managing and handling the situation.

According to Dr. Menda, about 10 to 50 patients have visited the Out-patient clinic for medical attention on a daily basis over 3 weeks.

Despite the daily numbers and with limited human resources in doctors and nurses, RON Hospital is managing the influenza outbreak with doctors reshuffled to address the situation and ensure patients are getting much needed medical assistance.

The rising number of the influenza-like illness has also prompted RON Hospital to undergo a random surveillance for influenza and Covid-19.

The influenza test is to determine which type of influenza is prevalent, while the Covid-19 surveillance measure taking place at RON Hospital with swabbing of random patients is to test for the virus.

There are 3 types of influenza; type C is stable and more common while type A and B are the problem ones said Dr. Menda.

He added that the influenza-like illness is brought about by the change in weather pattern, with wet weather witnessed in the first week of the New Year 2022.

Dr. Menda from Papua New Guinea and a Pacific islander sees himself as a specialist Director of Medical Services and has been for his entire career.

He has been the (DMS) at RON Hospital for 5 months since arriving in September 2021.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: Dr Lincoln Menda Director of Medical Services