New patrol boats due to arrive in Nauru in May

Ambassador to Taiwan Jarden Kephas received the boats on behalf of the Government of Nauru and Nauru Police Force in Taiwan on March 7.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the police force will establish a Maritime Division under the Operations Unit and will recruit officers.

The relevant officers in the NPF and other departments will be trained to operate the patrol boats.

The boats have been named Eaimer and Tebaurua.

The patrol boats will play a major role in safeguarding Nauru’s sea especially for any illegal activities and search and rescue.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV - Patrol boats