Nauru Tourism conducts fourth round of clean-up campaign

The team was also joined by some members of the public.

The clean-up started from Menen Junction Road to Menen Infant School.

“To keep our island, clean for the upcoming events to be held in Nauru, tourism has organized a clean-up campaign.”

“The clean-up campaign will be of great benefit to our country, the communities and its surrounding environment. The clean-up campaign is on a fortnightly basis and is held every weekend on Ronphos pay week,” a statement said

On behalf of Menen community, Edward Grundler thanked the participants for joining the clean-up programme and encouraged other people to part-take in the activity.