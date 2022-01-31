Nauru to rollout Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years

The Australian Government is donating 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which is due to arrive on Wednesday.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be rolled out before school commences.

Nauru Public Health is encouraging parents to bring their children along to get their dose to be protected and safe.

When school commences, the public health team will visit the relevant schools to continue the vaccination of those who have not yet received their shot.

Director of Nauru Public Health, Stacy Cain said consultation and introduction of the Pfizer vaccine has being conducted in the communities should people have any queries.

She added people present at the consultations asked general questions and were interested in the vaccine.

Like any vaccine, there will be side effects felt that are common and should go away in a matter of hours and can be treated with Panadol and staying hydrated.

Besides the Pfizer vaccine, the taskforce and public health will also be rolling out the 3rd dose or booster shot as it is also known for the adult population.

The booster shots will be administered at Nauru Public Health and will start with the front line staff, critically ill and continue from there.

First and second dose shots are still being administered at Nauru Public health for those people who have not taken theirs.

