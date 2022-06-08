Nauru to receive 6600 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The vaccine is for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that they are working closely with the Nauru Taskforce to prepare plans for the roll-out of the vaccines to the targeted age group.

The roll out will take place in a few weeks’ time when the vaccines arrive.

Taskforce Doctor, Dr. Grace said, “The vaccine will be administered at the Public Health Centre and there are plans as well to deliver doses in the communities specifically for the targeted age group.”

“It is important for children 5 to 11 years to get their shot to stay protected from the Covid-19 pandemic as it is still an issue regionally and globally.”

The Ministry is advising parents and guardians that there might be side-effects of the vaccine once administered.

Parents and guardians are also urged to not worry if their child takes the vaccine as it is now being administered to the targeted age group around the world.