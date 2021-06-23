Nauru President urges over 500 people to take second COVID-19 vaccine shot

In a statement issued last night, President Aingimea said at the end of the second week of the second dose campaign (Friday 18 June), 574 people still had not taken their second shot.

So far only 1,814 people have taken the second shot, however, there should have been 2,388 people fully vaccinated by the end of last week.

He is urging those individuals to present to any one of the vaccination centres as soon as possible.

“Vaccination is very important to protect you and Nauru.”

Lockdowns and travel restrictions should not influence peoples’ decision to take the second dose and complete their COVID vaccination.

The President has quashed social media content that are making claims about magnets and associations with triple six.

He said COVID-19 will come to an end but for now, the immediate thing to do is get vaccinated and be protected. When border restrictions ease and other countries allow Nauruans and foreigners alike in, then vaccination is the advisable option.

“Our neighbours that have rising COVID cases are Fiji and Papua New Guinea.”

Fiji had 126 new cases on Monday 21 June, taking the toll to 1,542 active cases in isolation and seven deaths. Since April 2021, there have been 2,020 new cases recorded in Fiji; but 2,090 cases since the first case on 19 March 2020.

PNG recorded 33 new cases on Saturday 19 June. There have been 17,013 cases in total; 173 known deaths to COVID-19; and 444 are considered active cases within the last 21-day period to Saturday.

As of 21 June, the World Health Organisation reported 336 thousand new cases on 21 June alone; 178 million confirmed cases; and 3.8 million deaths. As of 20 June 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, globally.

Vaccination venues and times as follows:

- Public Health Centre, 10am – 7pm

- Anetan Community Hall, 10am – 4.30pm

- Meneñ Hall, 10am – 4.30pm

- Centennial Hall, 10am – 4.30pm

Photo file Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: COVID-19 vaccination underway in Nauru