Nauru President returns negative rapid antigen test

The testing was prompted following a positive PCR test done on PM Morrison after the meeting.

President Aingimea took a Covid-19 rapid antigen test returning a negative result, and then later took a second test using a Panbio antigen test.

The Panbio test kit is currently used in Nauru which the Nauru Covid-19 Taskforce confirms has a 98 per cent sensitivity rate.

However, President Aingimea is taking extra precautions and was due to do a PCR test yesterday.

PCR testing is the gold standard for detecting Covid-19 in the community.

Other members of the delegation who accompanied the President to the meeting with Prime Minister Morrison were Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade Asterio Appi, High Commissioner Camilla Solomon, Secretary for Foreign Affairs & Trade Chitra Jeremiah, and Chief of Staff Sasikumar Paravanoor.

The delegation also returned negative rapid antigen test results.

Photo Scott Morrison Twitter Caption: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) met with Nauru's President Lionel Aingimea on Tuesday