Nauru Police acknowledges community partnership for safe festive season

Nauru Media News- NTV reports communities helped Police in executing their duties and responsibilities during their special roster by reporting drink driving and unruly and unexpected behavior in the community.

It was a challenging period where families and friends gathered to celebrate Christmas and the New Year and there was a lot of movement.

Despite the many events, Commissioner Notte was very pleased and proud to announce that NPF’s mandate of Safety Safety Safety resulted in zero fatality or injuries to persons on the roads either drinking or driving.

Nauru Police statistics for festive period revealed;

1. Zero fatality or injuries to persons on the road either drinking or driving

2. One non-alcohol related accident involving a motorist and a stray dog

3. 10 individuals charged with DUI over the weekend (Jan 1st – 3rd 2021) caught during traffic.

Police Commissioner Notte further stated that the special roster will continue in the month of January 2021.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Police on patrol