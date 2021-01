A Government gazette issued today, states the public holiday is to be observed from 7am to 5pm by officers and employees of the Public Service.

Nauru gained independence on 31 January 1968 and was led by founding president Hammer DeRoburt.

Nauru Media News – NTV earlier reported that the Department of Sports organized a number of sporting competitions to commemorate the coinciding events of independence and the anniversary of returnees from Chuuk.

Photo file Loop Nauru