Nauru commemorates World Environment Day with kitchen garden competition

The winners of the ‘Kiao Oangam’ (grow your food) competition will be announced tomorrow.

The competition is hosted annually by the Department of Commerce, Industry and Environment to celebrate World Environment Day.

The farmers were judged for root crops and vegetables that were given out for free every month by DCIE and Taiwan Technical Mission.

Judges for the competition included; Joe from (TTM), Bern from DCIE agriculture division and Jeson from DCIE environment division.

The judges would have had a hard picking a winner with a number of the farmers’ root crops and vegetables growing extremely well despite the dry spell.

The next ‘Kiao Oangam’ competition will be held on 16 October to celebrate World Food Day.