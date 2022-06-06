Nauru commemorates World Environment Day

The general public, schools and stakeholders were hosted to the event that was held at the Centennial Hall.

Apart from the government’s department, the Yaren Primary School, Sacred Heart College, Nauru Secondary School, Nauru College, Able Disable and the Taiwan Technical Mission School set up stalls at the event.

DCIE said, “There was a pop quiz competition held at the event and there was free sausage sizzle and popcorn provided for free. There was a cake competition as well with some cakes entering the event displayed at the event on the stage.”

World Environment Day 2022 is the biggest international day for the environment. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and held annually since 1973, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

World Environment Day 2022 is hosted by Sweden. “Only One Earth" is the campaign slogan, with the focus on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.