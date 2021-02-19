 

Naoero Public Health conducts health screenings in schools

BY: Loop Pacific
08:47, February 19, 2021
Naoero Public Health team is carrying out health assessments of students in schools around the country.

The screenings will help the public health team know the health status of children.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the school visits commenced in December 2020 in the infant schools.

It resumed on Monday with a visit to Yaren Primary school and Nauru Primary School yesterday (Thursday).

The visits will continue for a month and will cover all the remaining schools.

With Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) prevalent among young children on Nauru, a comprehensive team comprising of Doctors, Nurses, Dietician and Health workers is visiting the schools to conduct the health check-ups that included; trachoma, eyesight, dental, chest, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Another reason why the team is conducting the health check-up is to provide advice regarding treatment should they show signs of illness and in the case of dental, to brush their teeth at least twice a day.

     

Photo supplied Nauru Media News NTV Caption: Public health team members attend to students during a health visit 

