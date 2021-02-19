Naoero Public Health conducts health screenings in schools

The screenings will help the public health team know the health status of children.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the school visits commenced in December 2020 in the infant schools.

It resumed on Monday with a visit to Yaren Primary school and Nauru Primary School yesterday (Thursday).

The visits will continue for a month and will cover all the remaining schools.

With Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) prevalent among young children on Nauru, a comprehensive team comprising of Doctors, Nurses, Dietician and Health workers is visiting the schools to conduct the health check-ups that included; trachoma, eyesight, dental, chest, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Another reason why the team is conducting the health check-up is to provide advice regarding treatment should they show signs of illness and in the case of dental, to brush their teeth at least twice a day.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News NTV Caption: Public health team members attend to students during a health visit