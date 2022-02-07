Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton well received in Nauru

The 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s baton was mounted in front next to the altar of worship after touring around the entire Island.

The service was also attended by President Lionel Aingimea and Madam Ingrid Aingimea, Speaker of Parliament, Marcus Stephen, Minister of Health Isabella Dageago, Deputy Minister Asterio Appi, The Australian High Commissioner Dr. Helen Cheney, Taiwan Ambassador Dean Wang and the CGA Secretary General, Sean Oppenheimer.

Nauru Police said the baton was well received by the public and attracted a lot of attention during the tour.

Nauru is the first of 72 nations to receive the Commonwealth Games Queen’s baton.

Fiji is scheduled to receive the baton on 13 February followed by Samoa on 16 February.