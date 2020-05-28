Nauru residents under quarantine cleared to go home, no COVID-19

They were all cleared early this week and allowed to go home.

Samples were taken from each individual on Sunday and Monday and results were available within 24 hours.

Two machines are now working simultaneously to test samples on island which is a huge advantage for Nauru as it reduces time spent in quarantine. The reduced time in quarantine means the pressure on services such as security, police, health and food provider Canstruct who has provided free meals every day for every resident in quarantine, is alleviated.

The President sincerely thanks volunteers that have given time to assist while quarantine was ongoing; in particular to Canstruct and IHMS. The President was also heartened to know that families who visited those in quarantine brought food for their family members as well as for everyone else in quarantine.

Lab testing enables the early detection of the virus if a person is infected; thus enables health to move swiftly to keep the virus away from the community.

The hospital has in stock 1000 test kits with another 4000 due to arrive in Brisbane from suppliers this week.

Shop shelves are filling up with the arrival of the cargo ship as well as freighters this week. The two freighter planes that have arrived so far are government subsidised.

President Aingimea says the government will try and maintain food pricing especially in the Nauruan stores to enable affordability for the average Nauruan.

Meanwhile in other air travel news, the Fiji government has announced it can no longer operate the repatriation charter flight for Nauru due to the termination of 50 per cent - widely reported by Fiji media as 758 - of its airline staff.

The President said the staff are mainly Fiji nationals and it is sad because that is how the economic impact is of this pandemic.

Given this reason, the President said Nauru will once again pursue the request with Fiji to allow Nauru Airlines into Fiji to operate the repatriation flight.

However, President Aingimea says what is clear is that Fiji has allowed Solomon Airlines to land in Fiji today but is unclear of the arrangements.

"It could be under the Melanesia Spearhead Group (MSG)... I'm not sure."

The MSG is a different grouping to the Pacific Islands Forum and therefore may have different arrangements.

The government endeavours to pursue all avenues to bring home Nauruans stranded in Fiji.

The President urges prayer and says while Nauru has been blessed to be free of coronavirus, and so far managed the shocks felt in the aviation industry; the economic hardships will get tougher, as seen elsewhere and closer to home, in Fiji where its national airline is now in strife.

