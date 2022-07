The team is comprised of 5 sporting federations with officials and athletes.

The federations are weightlifting, boxing, judo, wrestling and athletics.

The 22 member team consists of 6 officials, 7 weightlifters, 2 boxers, 3 judokas, 1 wrestler and 3 athletes.

The host country has prepared 19 sporting events for the 72 participating Commonwealth countries from across the globe.