Nauru dominates Oceania powerlifting tourney

The team finished at the top ahead of Niue, Tonga and Solomon Islands on the medal tally.

They were amongst those that set 85 new Oceania Powerlifting records, including one unofficial world record.

Championship Director Tony Edwards said Nauru were fired up at the event.

"Nauru was quite keen and eager to get their lifters out to Oceania, or international arena, to break records," Edwards told RNZ Pacific.

Nauruan powerlifter Jezza Uepa, who was crowned as the World's Strongest Man following an incredible effort at the World Powerlifting Championship in Sweden there years ago, was one of the stars of the Niue meet.

He was one of the record breakers and also broke the world record in the Masters 1 category.

"I am really proud to name Jezza Uepa as the unofficial world record breaker. He totalled over 900 kilograms as a total with his lifting during the last three days...really awesome to watch," Edwards said.

"He came to break the Oceania records and he did that very well."

The record will remain unofficial until Uepa is able to compete in another grading event that would then make his mark official.

Nauru won 38 gold and 16 silver medals, Niue 10 gold and six silver, Tonga five gold and one silver and the Solomon Islands three gold and two silver.

Edwards said the event was also historic as it was the first for the newly formed Niue Powerlifting Association.

He said the records broken during the meet was a "huge" number.

He said it showed teams were prepared and wanted to get into action after not being able to ccompete due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the last two years.

"After the pandemic, there has not been any competition. So definitely teams were eager and ready to come and compete."

"There was about 85 Oceania records broken in the last three days. In terms of record breaking in the Oceania championships, it is big and for us as hosts in Niue. We we are happy that an achievement such as this was accomplished."