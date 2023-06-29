Nauru collects gold medals at the Oceania Cup

The two athletes were Soriano Dabana and Jonathan Detageaouwa.

Jonathan Detageaouwa has set a new national record in the shotput event with a throw of 16.07m.

The previous record was held by him as well. His overall result was first place in the Shotput and 3rd Place in Discuss.

Soriano Dabana competed in the Men’s Masters Shotput and Discuss Event and won the Gold Medal in Discuss and Silver Medal in Shotput.

Oceania Cup Placing and winners are as follows;

1st Melanesians, 2nd Polynesians, 3rd Australia, 4th Micronesians and fifth are the hosting country Northern Mariana’s.

The Oceania Cup will also provide an opportunity for athletes from across the Area to access World Ranking Meet and is currently listed as the same level as Member Federation National Championships, and the Pacific Games.