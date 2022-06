Pacific Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue said Nauru informed the council that they were pulling out of the Games the same day the opening ceremony was held.

"Their charter flight was cancelled due to their first-ever COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

Nauru was supposed to send its 35-strong delegation to the 10-day sporting event.

However, during the parade of nations on June 17 at the Oleai Sports Complex, the country was absent as only a flagbearer represented Nauru.