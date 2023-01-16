AFL Nauru appoints new President

AFL Nauru has confirmed that Fritz will be departing soon to further his education through an Australian Awards scholarship.

Detenamo was one of the new members that was elected for the executive seats during the meeting on 11 January.

He is from Tigers football club, and was voted the new President of AFL Nauru with seven votes.

He defeated Linko Jeremiah and Marie Agigo.

Voting for the Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer was next with Jonah Lomu Eoe voted into this position with Eigigu Kepae taking the Assistant Treasurer position.

The Assistant Secretary position was voted on next with Panzer representative Misha Denuga winning this position closely from Elsie Denuga.

The final seat of Senior Games Coordinator was next to be voted on and it was won by Titus Aubiat.

The new executive members after elections are as follows:

1. President – Wiley Detenamo

2. Treasurer – Jonah Lomu Eoe

3. Assistant Treasurer – Eigigu Bam Kepae

4. Assistant Secretary – Misha Denuga

5. Coordinator Senior Competitions – Titus Aubiat