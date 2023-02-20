Eroni Sau to replace Vinaya Habosi in Fijian Drua

Sau is expected to join the Drua this week but is unlikely to make the match day 23 squad for the opening match against Moana Pasifika in New Zealand on Saturday.

Sau featured for the Drua in the National Rugby Championship in 2017.

The Drua was also interested in France-based winger and former Fiji Warriors and national Under 20 rep Epeli Momo,however, they’ve opted for Sau.

Another player who is part of the Drua development squad and Nadroga winger, Taniela Rakuro, may get a fulltime contract after Habosi’s departure.

The Drua faces Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday in Auckland.