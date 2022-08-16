All Blacks rise in rankings

The All Blacks 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park has resulted them in overtaking England for fourth spot.

Ireland remain number one from France and South Africa.

The Wallabies record 48-17 loss to Argentina has resulted in them dropping another spot.

Dave Rennie's men were soundly beaten on the day and saw them tie their lowest ever ranking as Scotland leapfrogged the Wallabies, who lost 1.65 rankings points in San Juan.

Despite their impressive win, Los Pumas remain in ninth place.

1 (1) Ireland 90.03

2 (2) France 89.41

3 (3) South Africa 87.78

4 (5) New Zealand 87.76

5 (4) England 86.25

6 (7) Scotland 81.93

7 (6) Australia 81.65

8 (8) Wales 81.28

9 (9) Argentina 80.97

10 (10) Japan 77.74