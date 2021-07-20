U.S. Embassy offers grant opportunity to promote grassroots economic recovery in Nauru

The grant will support local organisations recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chargé D’Affaires Tony Greubel said “With these Economic Recovery Grants, we hope to support local organizations in their efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to proposals that provide innovative solutions and support communities across Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu.”

The embassy is welcoming grant proposals between U.S. $20,000-$40,000 to support economic resilience in Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu at the grassroots level.

The initiative is part of a host of activities by Embassy Suva and the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the grants are to assist local organizations and associations in finding creative solutions to the economic adversities caused by the pandemic, with a focus on projects related to developing tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade with the United States.

Grant proposals are due 13 August 2021.

Photo file Getty Caption: Nauru