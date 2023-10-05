Transportation provided for Year 8 students during exams in Nauru

A statement said “The Department of Education and Training would like to inform that around-the-island bus service is available to pick up and drop off students at the exam venue (NSS Gym). There will be a sign onboard “YR 8 SCHOLARSHIP”.”
Bus schedules from Tuesday 10th October to Friday 13th October is as follows:
• 7:30am – student pick up
• 8:30am – drop off at NSS
• 11:30am – student pick up at NSS after exams
• 12:00pm – student drop off
The Department of Education and Training said “Parents are reminded that orientation starts at 8:45am and exam ends at 11:30am.”
The Year 8 examination will be held on 10-13 October.
