Team Nauru departs for Tokyo Olympics

The team travelled with the delegations from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Solomon Islands on the national airline Nauru Airlines.

The airline said it was proud to fly the teams to Japan, to stand side by side with the elite sportsmen and women of the world.

The Nauru delegation comprises of athletes Nancy Abourke who is competing in the 76kg women’s weightlifting competition and Jonah Harris who is competing in the men’s 100 meters track event.

President of the Nauru Olympic Committee (NOC) and Speaker of Parliament Hon. Marcus Stephen M.P is travelling with the team along with CDM Gay Uera, weightlifting coach Quincy Detenamo and NOC Executive member/Team Secretary General Reagan Moses.

The Oceania National Olympic committee (ONOC) has stepped in to assist their travel with Nauru Airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and borders closing.

Photo source Nauru Airlines Caption: Team Nauru