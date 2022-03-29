South Korea’s new ambassador presents credentials to Nauru’s President

Young-kyu Park is the new Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of South Korean to Nauru, succeeding Shinhee Cho.

“The Republic of Nauru and the Republic of Korea share a longstanding relation based on common interests,” President Aingimea said.

“I especially wish to take this opportunity to express the government’s appreciation for the COVID-19 assistance rendered by your country to Nauru through UNICEF for medical items.”

Ambassador Park joined Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in 1994, and was appointed to various positions in Korea’s overseas missions including as first secretary, counsellor, and director.

He also served as Consul-General of the Korean Embassy in the Republic of Iraq and minister at the Korean Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

Nauru established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea on 20 August 1979

Photo supplied GIO