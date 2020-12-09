Repatriation flights scheduled between Nauru and Nadi

The first flight between Nauru and Nadi is scheduled today (Wednesday).

The schedule for other flights is as follows:

10 December - Nadi to Nauru

18 December - Nauru to Nadi

19 December - Nadi to Nauru

21 January - Nauru to Nadi

22 January - Nadi to Nauru

The Government will also run a Charter service between Brisbane and Nauru on 18 and 19 of December.

In his weekly situational update, President Lionel Aingimea said while Nauru remains COVID-free, additional testing protocols have been introduced to further strengthen our borders.

The main change is testing on arrival for all incoming passengers.

The 3-layered testing protocol involves:

1st test ~ 72 hours before scheduled flight to Nauru

2nd test ~ upon arrival at the Nauru quarantine facility

3rd test ~ on the fifth day before being allowed back into the community (provided the test result is negative of COVID)

Travellers to Nauru are now required to remain in their rooms in quarantine until the result of the second test (on arrival) is confirmed to be negative, and will then be allowed to move around in the quarantine facility.

It is now mandatory that all quarantine residents maintain social distancing and wear a face mask at all times when outside their rooms.

Fifty five passengers arrived on Friday 27 November, while another cohort of 41 passengers that were already in quarantine at the Canstruct Anibare village cleared all three tests and were allowed out on Friday 27 November.

Photo file