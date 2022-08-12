Over 90 children receive Covid-19 vaccination in Nauru

Another 120 received theirs on Monday 8 August, totaling 217 children.

President Lionel Aingimea said of this 217 total, 11 children received their first dose (89 per cent) and 206 children received their second dose (58 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.

“Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago are now eligible to take the second dose.”

“Parents and guardians are advised that if your child has Covid, it is better to wait three months from the time of infection to get their first dose. This will help the body increase immunity.”

“Waiting three months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity. However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.”

Aingimea has advised people to continue to mask up, sanitise, hand wash and social distancing so that they help in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the community.