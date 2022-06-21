Over 100 Covid-19 cases recorded in Nauru

In his address to the nation, President Lionel Aingimea said of the total number of cases, 101 are placed in isolation and the rest are isolating at home. Some are isolating in Ewa, Baitsi, Aiwo, Boe, Menen, and Ijuw.

“There are only four people in the negative pressure Acute Care Unit (ACU) at the RON Hospital, and none of them are in respiratory distress nor are they in a critical condition needing 24/7 assistance.”

Aingimea said the number of people with COVID is rising but none are in a critical state.