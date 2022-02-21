New Zealand expands quarantine-free travel to Nauru

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs and Health Aupito William Sio announced the change in travel arrangement on Friday.

I am pleased to announce that from 11.59 pm 27 February, eligible travellers from Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa, will be able to enter New Zealand without entering MIQ or self-isolation on arrival, as air routes become available. This is in recognition that these countries have no COVID-19 community cases,” Aupito William Sio said.

“Initially travel will be open to people who have a right to reside in New Zealand and those covered by border exceptions. There will be no pre-departure test required, but non-New Zealand citizens must be vaccinated.

“If travellers transit another quarantine-free travel country (like Samoa or Vanuatu) they will still enter New Zealand with no isolation or quarantine required. If travellers transit a non-quarantine-free travel country (like Australia or Fiji), they will be subject to the same entry and testing requirements as other travellers from that country.

“The Government has announced its plan for the staged opening of our borders, which will make it easier for many more people to reconnect and travel to New Zealand from other parts of the world.

“Opening up to travellers from parts of the Pacific where COVID-19 risks are low is part of this plan. We currently have quarantine-free travel for travellers coming to New Zealand from the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau and Vanuatu.

“Extending this to Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa is an important step in further reconnecting with our Pacific whānau, bringing significant social and economic benefits and reflecting the importance of links across our region. It demonstrates our commitment to the principle of whanaungatanga with the Pacific,” said Aupito William Sio

