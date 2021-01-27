Nauru Utilities Corp assures customers water supply is sufficient despite drought

However, there is a challenge with the distribution system with four trucks operating and two trucks down due to mechanical problems.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports that the trucks in operation comprise of the 10,000, two by 8,000 and one 5,000 litre.

The trucks are working 16 hours (2 x 8 hour shifts) daily to deliver water purchased by its customers in the communities, businesses, hospital and schools.

The water dispatch unit receives roughly 110 to 120 purchases every day and delivers 80 of these daily.

Spare parts for the trucks out of order have been ordered and will be installed once they are released from the cargo container.

The unit has also submitted a proposal to get additional new trucks to address the current high demand by customers especially during this dry spell.

NUC’s water dispatch unit produces almost two million litres of water daily, which more than satisfies and caters for the 350,000 litres of water delivered daily to homes around the communities.

The water dispatch unit is diligently working 16 hours a day delivering water to its valuable customers during this drought period and kindly asks for your patience saying your water will be delivered.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV