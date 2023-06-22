Nauru Tourism’s first ever Expo rated a success

The exhibition got underway on Saturday 17th June at the Sport Complex in Yaren District.

A statement said “Among the many stalls being set up were entrepreneurs in Nauru Airlines, Capelle and Partner and Digicel who were also invited to take part in the expo and to display their major projects and products.”

Acting Director of Nauru Tourism Ms. Gem Dowiyogo said that the cultural dance groups were also invited to be part of the expo because in this way tourists will see and learn who they will need to contact for entertainment hiring in the near future.

The event was a success and concluded late in the evening. Nauru Tourism is expected to host another exhibition in closing of 2023.