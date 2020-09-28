Nauru speaks up for Taiwan in U.N. debate

President Lionel Rouwen Aingimea expressed his appreciation to "genuine friends" for their valuable support in responding and containing pandemic.

He named these "genuine friends" as Australia, Taiwan, New Zealand, India, Japan and the United States.

Aingimea reminded the U.N. member states that the U.N. Charter was drafted based on the principles of universality and equality and that it was not enough to proclaim the virtues of multilateralism if they failed to strengthen their commitment to upholding the core principles of the Charter.

"We therefore call on the United Nations to fulfill our commitments to the human family and ensure that the 23.5 million people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) enjoy the same rights as the peoples of other nations," he said.

"While the world grapples with the COVID pandemic, the people of Taiwan must not be left behind, nor should its exemplary response to the global pandemic be ignored," he said.

"Taiwan is an important partner in the world's response to this pandemic. More than ever today we need inclusivity and solidarity in responding to the global challenges we face."

President Aingimea spoke through pre-recorded messages played during the general debate of the 75th U.N. General Assembly, which began on Tuesday.

Photo UN News TV Caption: Nauru President Lionel Rouwen Aingimea