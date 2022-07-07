Nauru shops and restaurants to close at 10pm

Nauru Police Force said the operation has been put in place to minimise movement of people.

New rules have also been introduced including on-the-spot fines against individuals walking around for non-essential reasons, not wearing a mask, and gatherings of more than three.

Maximum penalties of up to $10,000 will be imposed for non-compliance.

Authorities said there have been many reports of people walking around without masks and leaving home isolation for non-essential reasons.

The country is battling to contain community transmission of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, there were 105 new cases taking the total to 4066 active cases.

Police said restrictions to movement after dark will continue until Covid restrictions are eased.

“So in preparation please do your essential shopping before 2200 hours, and avoid disappointment,” Police said.