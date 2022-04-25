Nauru Secondary School to receive Taiwan Embassy’s egg charity sale proceeds

The Embassy sold 163 trays of eggs totalling $1,956 and selected students will be presented the prize at the school's end of year awards day ceremony.

NGOs and sporting federations have also received similar support from the proceeds of past charity egg sales.

The Taiwan Technical Mission in Nauru runs a poultry and vegetable farm which supplies schools, Nauru TVET, the Dialysis Unit and the Nauru Correctional Centre.

During school holidays there is an excess of fresh eggs, and so the Embassy holds a charity sale each school holiday and the proceeds are given to NGOs.

