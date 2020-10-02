Nauru says Micronesia leading the world on 'bubbles'

Speaking at the Micronesian Leaders Meeting in Koror this week, Lionel Aingimea noted it being the first face-to-face leaders meeting in the Pacific since the start of the pandemic.

The meeting hosted by Palau coincides with their 26th independence anniversary celebrations today.

Leaders from the Marshall Islands and Nauru and over 70 government officials and dignitaries travelled to Koror for the occasion.

The presidents of Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia joined the meeting virtually.

Lionel Aingimea said the Covid free status of all five Micronesian countries, achieved through strict border control measures, was highly commendable.

"When other countries are still contemplating about a travel bubble, a trans-tasman bubble, a bula bubble, a Pacific bubble, gum bubble, whatever bubble they would like to use.

"We have taken the bold first step and made sure that the Micronesian bubble is true."