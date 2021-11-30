Nauru rolls out HPV, PCV and Rotavirus vaccines for children

The new vaccines are Human Papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV to prevent pneumonia and Rotavirus vaccine to prevent diarrhoea.

Nauru acquired three new vaccines thanks to cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Rotary.

The vaccines were launched last week and during the event some students received their shots.

The full rollout continues this week at Sacred Heart College, Nauru Primary and Nauru College.

Phot supplied Ministry of Health