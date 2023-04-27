Nauru road temporarily closed for upgrade works

The construction is being undertaken by China Habour Engineering Company.

A statement said, “The general Public is encouraged to be cautious when accessing this area.”

The public has been encouraged to use the new access road at the golf area for safety reasons as the area under construction will be open for heavy machinery movement.

“Nauru Utilities water tankers will be allowed in to fill up and deliver water to its customers.”

CHEC is also encouraging the general public to observe and comply with the safety signs which can be seen in this area and to kindly slow down when driving through the area.