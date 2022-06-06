Nauru records new Covid-19 cases

Minister of Health Isabella Dageago announced the new cases Friday.

“Like all incoming flights, passengers on this flight entered pre-travel accommodation in Brisbane as a quarantine measure before boarding a flight to Nauru. While in quarantine, two positive cases were detected among the passengers. The two were not allowed to travel and were taken off the flight.”

“Of the remaining 18 passengers who continued on to Nauru, five cases were detected while in hotel quarantine in Nauru,” Dageago said

The five have subsequently been moved to the Covid-19 Acute Care Unit (ACU) at the RoN Hospital for observation. They are well and asymptomatic. The other passengers also remain in quarantine for now.

The public is reminded of the Covid measures and protocols in place at the RoN Hospital.

“You are advised to follow instructions by hospital staff and security and any signage at the hospital.”

“Wear a mask and use hand sanitiser wherever requested or necessary; observe social distancing and keep away from restricted areas. Minimise your visits to the hospital.”