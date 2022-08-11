Nauru receives Covid vaccines from Switzerland

President Lionel Aingimea expressed his gratitude to the government of Switzerland for the donation and Australia for covering the cost of the associated ancillaries (syringes, diluents).

Aingimea also thanked the government of the United States of America for donating 12,000 Pfizer vaccines which will be delivered at a later date.

As the country responds to the pandemic, step 3 of easing of Covid restrictions remains in place.

“When with other people outside your household, you must wear your mask, social distance and continue hand hygiene practices of washing with soap and sanitise to keep our community safe.”