Nauru receives 7200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

“Congratulations to the government and the people of Nauru!,” UNICEF said on twitter.

7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines landed in Nauru Friday.

This was made possible through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility. COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the World Health Organisation (WHO), alongside key delivery partner, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The facility offers a reliable supply of safe and efficient vaccines especially for Pacific countries like Nauru, who do not have direct access to manufacturers.

Nauru is one of the Pacific nation free from Covid-19

Photo UNICEF/Twitter Caption: AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Nauru