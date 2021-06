The declaration by President Aingimea who is also the Minister for Public Service has been published in the Government gazette.

RONPHOS Handover Day was established in 2017 to remember the handing over of formerly British-owned phosphate mines in Nauru to local control.

RONPHOS maintains and operates the phosphate industry on the island.

Photo (file) source RONPHOS Corporation Caption: Cantilever ship loader and mooring buoys