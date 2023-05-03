Nauru President Kun meets Australia PM Albanese in first bilateral meeting

“I am pleased to meet with Prime Minister Albanese to discuss matters of importance, cooperation and priority for our countries,” President Kun said in a statement.

“Our two countries have had a close relationship and longstanding partnership that will continue for the advancement of our countries, people and the region.”

President Kun and Prime Minister Albanese discussed Nauru and Australia’s shared priorities for regional security, climate resilience and regional connectivity.

Australia is supporting infrastructure projects in Nauru through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.

These include Nauru’s Airport Refurbishment Project and the East Micronesia Cable Project.

“Australia and Nauru have a strong and longstanding partnership, and we continue to stand together as members of the Pacific family," Prime Minister Albanese said.

Prime Minister Albanese reaffirmed that his government is committed to deepening ties with their Pacific family through partnerships built on trust, cooperation and shared aspirations for the region.