Nauru President congratulates USP on Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022

“Being recognised by the world's foremost ranking organisation is an outstanding achievement that makes us incredibly proud as people of Nauru and the Pacific.”

“Considering our developing regional context, the admission into the global rankings sees USP placed amongst leading universities worldwide and is a tremendous achievement. This success builds on 2021’s outstanding result in the THE Global Rankings which saw the University ranked for the first time in the top 10 per cent worldwide,” President Aingimea said.

“Today is a day when all USP's member countries rejoice, knowing that their resources and efforts in this great Pacific institution have been justly rewarded.”

“Our heartfelt congratulations to the USP community its leaders, members of the Council, the Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, the senior management team, the staff, students, alumni and stakeholders.”