Nauru President attends King’s coronation

Prior to the coronation, on Friday, 5 May, President Kun met King Charles at Marlborough House during the Commonwealth leaders meeting which Deputy Minister Asterio Appi also attended.

President Kun later attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with Deputy Minister Delvin Thoma and met with Prince William.

Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

The symbolic ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey, with the King becoming the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there since 1066.

Photo GIO Caption: President Russ Kun (left), with William, Prince of Wales, and Deputy Minister Delvin Thoma during a reception at Buckingham Palace, 5 May 2023.