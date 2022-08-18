Nauru prepares to celebrate Aroreni Day

The event which celebrates the 12 tribes of Nauru and the history of Aroreni wil be held tomorrow and Saturday.

The Department of Internal Affairs has organised a programme which involves several activities and competitions for all the tribesmen and women.

Competitions include canoe fishing, noddy bird catching, net fishing, rod fishing and catching flying fish which will be tomorrow.

There is also an outboard fishing competition on Saturday August 20.

A painting competition themed ‘Commemorate Ibumin Aroeni’ is also on the programme and the paintings will be judged on August 26.

On Saturday all the remaining 10 tribes will have a feast day amongst their tribes.

The Government has continued to support Aroeni Day celebrations by providing a budget for each tribe’s feast and sponsoring cash prizes for the competitions.