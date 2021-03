Police said the recruits underwent training on ethics, police powers, Health and PPE, Emergency Services fire safety yesterday.

Police Liaison Officer Peter Leaupepe took the session on the country’ Covid-19 Regulations.

The Government’s 'Capture and Contain' approach to the Covid threat continues its success.

Nauru remains Covid-19-free since the global pandemic was announced in March 2020.

Photo source Nauru Police Caption: PPS recruits in their training